5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In NY

By Tabitha Shiflett

New York is the best city in the world. It would be impossible to list everything, but here’s a few must-see and must-do things you should check out in the city that never sleeps.

Strand Bookstore

828 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

(212) 473-1452

www.strandbooks.com

Just a few blocks from Union Square sits The Strand Bookstore, an independently owned bookstore. Strand isn’t your average bookstore; with more than 2.5 million books, used, new, and rare – it’s a four-story, bibliophile-wonderland. From travel guides to vintage fashion design to Greek architecture to queer studies to crocheting to barbecuing techniques, Strand literally has a book for everyone. Strand also carries some pretty cool totes, feminist-wear, NYC souvenirs, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and calendars.

The High Line

34th Street between 10th and 12th Avenues

New York, NY 10011

(212) 500-6035

www.thehighline.org

Inspired by the three-mile-long Promenade plantée in Paris, the High Line is a 1.45-mile-long elevated stretch of greenery that runs from Gansevoort Street, three blocks below 14th Street in the Meatpacking District, through Chelsea, all the way to the northern edge of the West Side Yard on 34th Street near the Javits Center. Go on a walking tour, an art tour or a garden tour to see the park’s sculptures and murals.

The Brooklyn Bridge

New York City

(212) 504-4115

www.nyc.gov

If you get the chance, you should walk the Brooklyn Bridge, both ways. It’s free to walk the bridge and you can walk it anytime you’d like. The best time to walk the bridge, however, is during sunset. That way, you’ll be able to see Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Lady Liberty while it’s still light out. Then, on your trek back, you’ll be able to see the electric skyline.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10028

(212) 535-7710

www.metmuseum.org

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as “The Met,” is one of the largest museums in the United States. In fact, more than 7 million people visited the museum in 2016, making it the second most visited art museum in the world. The Met consists of a permanent collection that includes art from ancient Egypt, sculptures and paintings from several European artists, and an extensive collection of American and modern art. In addition, The Met also houses The Costume Institute, a gallery space located in the “basement” of the museum that features exhibitions from famous designers such as Chanel, Gianni Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Shake Shack (In DUMBO)

1 Old Fulton St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(347) 435-2676

www.shakeshack.com

Devour a mouth-watering cheeseburger and take in some beautiful views at Shake Shack. Shake Shack opened its second location in the historic Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo in 2014. Located at 1 Old Fulton Street on the corner of Water Street, the Dumbo Shack boasts the best views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge.

