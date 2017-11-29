New York Under Attack Again In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is once again under attack by extradimensional bad guys in the new teaser trailer for next summer’s Marvel superhero movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The two-minute trailer shows Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man and dozens of other characters witnessing spaceships over the Manhattan skyline, big metal spikes landing into city streets and armies of four-armed aliens tearing things up around town.
Per Gizmodo, this Avengers movie is the “beginning of the end for the first major story arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
The flick “show the mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), who first appeared in 2012’s The Avengers, attempting to complete the Infinity Gauntlet in order to take over the galaxy.”
The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel and more playing almost every Marvel hero seen so far in the movie franchise.
The movie opens May 4, 2018.