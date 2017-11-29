Holiday Gift Guide: Best Entertainment & Lifestyle Gadgets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From photos to food to fitness, here are some go-to gadgets to help your tech-savvy family and friends streamline their hobbies and get a jump start on their New Year’s resolutions.

Nintendo has taken mobile gaming to the next level with the Nintendo Switch. The $300 hybrid console works as a handheld device or you can slide off the side controllers and hook it up to your TV.

Super Mario Odyssey is exclusive to the Switch and really fun to play.

Photos don’t have to just stay on your phone.

The $70 Kodak Printomatic is a 10-megapixel camera and printer in one, so you can point, shoot and print for instant photos.

For the traveler in your life, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are the best sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones CNET has tested. They’re expensive at $350, but they’re comfortable and really block out the noise.

If you’re looking to smarten up your home, the $50 Hiku is a mini scanner that sticks on the refrigerator. Scan items you’re running low on and create various grocery lists in the app. You can also speak into it or use Alexa to add items.

Getting fit is always on the New Year’s resolution list.

The $150 Fitbit Alta HR is the best basic all-round fitness tracker. It continuously monitors your heart rate and gives you phone notifications. The battery can last seven days on one charge, though it’s not waterproof so you can’t swim with it.

There are some tech gifts that won’t break the bank at all. You might want to consider a music or TV streaming subscription or a subscription to Amazon Prime or even ride sharing gift cards.