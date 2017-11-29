Cops Release Surveillance Footage In Bid To Nail Salon Thief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are hoping to nail a thief who’s been ripping off salon employees in Brooklyn.
Cops say on September 19, the woman stole $600 cash and bank card from an employee’s handbag at the Ms. Q Nail Salon on Rogers Ave in East Flatbush.
Over a month later, on October 28, the woman took an employees hand bag containing $500 cash, credit cards, and keys from Church Street Spa Nails on Church Ave.
The suspect is a black woman, approximately 35-years-old, 5’6″ to 5’9″, 175-lbs, with a medium build, dark complexion, and long black hair.
