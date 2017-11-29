Just-Retired Beltran Interviews To Become Yankees Manager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Carlos Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.
The 40-year-old Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and played for the Yankees from 2014-16. While he does not have any managerial experience, he mentored young teammates during his final seasons as a player, when he often was a designated hitter.
Beltran won his first World Series title with Houston this season, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch credited Beltran’s clubhouse presence with steadying the team during its seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Beltran met with team officials Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
“I feel very comfortable, talking about the game, trying to lay out the strategies that we could add and apply to this young team,’’ Beltran said in a conference call with reporters. “There’s a lot of ideas I have to encourage guys in the clubhouse and try to make a good environment.’’
Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, former big league third baseman Aaron Boone and Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward previously interviewed.
The Yankees are searching for a replacement for Joe Girardi, who was not offered a new contract following the season.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)