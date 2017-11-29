Christmas Tree Prices Rise Amid Post-Recession Scarcity

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Nearly a decade after the recession began, Christmas tree aficionados are feeling the pinch.

News outlets report a nationwide Christmas tree shortage is the result of farmers planting fewer trees when demand plummeted in 2008, or going out of business altogether.

North Carolina is the nation’s second-largest Christmas tree exporter, after Oregon, producing more than 20 percent of the country’s supply.

North Carolina Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jennifer Greene says there’s a more limited supply of Fraser fir trees this year.

Kale plants but no #ChristmasTrees. #1010WINS LIVE on those missing Fraser Firs. pic.twitter.com/lBrsqOdjr3 — John Montone1010WINS (@1010WINSMontone) November 29, 2017

The missing crop is being felt at local businesses.

“We haven’t gotten them in yet because of the shortage. We’re working on it right now but it’s been a little tight this year,” said Denny Wiggers, who owns a garden center in Paramus.

Wiggers expects he’ll get half of what he normally gets.

“You’re going to be paying more for your trees this year, it’s supply and demand like everything else,” Wiggers said.

Prices could range from $80 to $100.

South Carolina Christmas Tree Association Secretary Steve Penland says growers have begun to plant more trees, but National Christmas Tree Association spokesman Doug Hundley says it takes around 10 years for trees to reach full height.

