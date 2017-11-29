WATCH: Dramatic Video Shows Deadly Explosion Inside New Windsor Cosmetics Plant

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities on Wednesday released surveillance footage showing the first of two explosions that rocked an Orange County cosmetics plant, killing a male employee and injuring over 100 people.

The blasts occurred roughly 25 minutes apart the morning of November 20th at Verla International in New Windsor.

Officials have determined the fire was accidental in nature and started when static electricity caused the ignition of hexamethyldisiloxane, an ignitable liquid, when a worker was wiping excess product in the plant’s batch room.

The worker, captured on the surveillance video, sustained minor burns.

Authorities initially said one employee was killed and up to 35 people, including seven firefighters, were injured. A spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital said the following day that the number of people treated increased substantially later Monday, with more than 125 reporting injuries. Officials say most were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

It took several hours for more than 100 firefighters to douse the flames started by the explosions.

Seven firefighters from the city of Newburgh were among the injured when they were caught in the second explosion after responding to the first blast.

State health and environmental conservation specialists were dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the 52,000 square-foot plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.

The company makes cosmetics, perfume and nail polish.

