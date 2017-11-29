Suspect Loses Some Of His Own Cash During Queens Knifepoint Robbery Attempt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A quick-thinking clerk thwarted a would-be robber’s plans by slamming the cash drawer shut.
The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect caught on video trying to rob a Dunkin’ Donuts in Queens.
On Sunday night at 8:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Dunkin’ Donuts on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica and ordered some doughnuts, police said.
After paying for them, the suspect jumped onto the counter, pulled out a knife, and tried to yank some money out of the register.
The employee quickly shut the drawer, and the suspect ran off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES)