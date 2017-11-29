Herm Edwards To Interview For Arizona State Coaching Job

TEMPE, Ariz. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards will interview for the vacant Arizona State coaching job this week.

Edwards spoke about his interest in the job on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and a Phoenix radio station on Wednesday.

Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Some people say, ‘He’s been out of football for a long time,'” Edwards told “SportsCenter.” “No, I haven’t. I just haven’t coached football. My mind and my passion is still in football. I coach it every day that I walk into this studio. I visit a lot of college campuses, (have) spoken to a lot of college teams, gone to college practices. … I’m interested.”

Edwards coached the Jets from 2001-05, leading them to the playoffs three times. He was then hired by the Chiefs, who reached the postseason his first season before winning just six games over the next two years. He has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.

Edwards, 63, last coached at the college level in 1989, as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

The Sun Devils are searching for a replacement for Todd Graham, who was fired Sunday after six seasons.

