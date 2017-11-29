Report: Giants Placing Janoris Jenkins On Injured Reserve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Janoris Jenkins’ tumultuous season is reportedly coming to a premature end.
The Giants are placing the Pro Bowl cornerback on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ESPN reported Wednesday. He will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the ankle, which has bothered him for the past two months, the report said.
Jenkins aggravated the ankle in Thursday night’s loss to the Redskins when he was tackled at the goal line while returning a Kirk Cousins interception for a touchdown.
In nine games this season, Jenkins had 31 tackles and three interceptions — two returned for touchdowns.
Jenkins was suspended for one game earlier this month after he missed a practice following the Giants’ bye week. In his first game back, against the San Francisco 49ers, Jenkins’ effort was called into question after he gave up some big plays.
He, however, defended himself, chalking it up to a bad game.
“I mean, I’m a DB,” Jenkins told reporters. “Every game is not going to be perfect. I know that. Y’all know that.”
The Giants signed Jenkins to a five-year, $62.5 million contract in March 2016. In his first season with the team, he had 49 tackles and three interceptions and was selected to his first Pro Bowl.