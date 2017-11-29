New Jersey Police Try To Trace Source Of Loud Banging Noise

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New Jersey are trying to trace the source of a loud banging noise that’s waking residents and causing dogs to bark.
Sayreville police say they started to receive reports on Monday about noises coming from nearby South Amboy.
Sayreville resident Marilyn Granieri told 1010 WINS that the noise starts in the early evening and gets louder throughout the night.
“Three bangs, like a little space in between them, and then seven minutes of silence and then three bangs again,” Granieri said. “This went on all night long for at least three weeks.”
Police initially thought a private company hired to control the geese population was responsible, but the Middlesex County Parks Department said that was not the case.
“You hear it, it’s there, and when you don’t know what it is you’re just curious,” Granieri said. “Once I find out what it is, once someone says what it is, I’ll feel a little better about it and ignore it.”
The investigation is ongoing.
