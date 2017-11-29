NYPD: Man Rescued From Hotel Air Duct After Climbing Inside, Starting Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers pulled a man out of an air conditioning duct at a Manhattan hotel after police said he climbed inside and started a fire.

It happened  Wednesday morning at the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel on West 35th Street.

Police say 35-year-old Juan Estrella climbed into the duct work and set his own shoe on fire, 1010 WINS reported.

Officers say he is emotionally disturbed and not a guest at the hotel.

He was taken for a psychiatric evaluation and is now facing, burglary, trespassing and arson charges.

