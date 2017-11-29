‘Proud Moment:’ NYPD Adds 18 Names To Memorial Wall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s memorial wall at 1 Police Plaza now bears 18 new names.

“Eighteen names means 18 heroes,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

On Wednesday, the department honored those of its own killed in the line of duty between 1869 and 1981.

“We’re here to give closure to the families of these men and to ensure their sacrifices are never lost in time,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

“Their sacrifices weren’t properly memorialized by our NYPD family. That wasn’t right, but today that changes,” he added.

Bob O’Donnell’s great grandfather, Patrolman Brian O’Donnell, died a century ago during a foot chase.

“What’s better than this? Seeing our hero finally honored by everybody,” he said.

#NYPD adding 18 names to Memorial Wall at 1 Police Plaza. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/Fp0z3ZlXg8 — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) November 29, 2017

Carla Caccavale’s father, Det. George Caccavale, was 33 when he was killed during an armed robbery in 1976. She was only 20 days old.

“It was proud moment and it was an emotional moment. So I do wish my mother was here to see it,” she told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

In a ceremony today… 18 police officers are now forever enshrined on the Memorial Wall at @NYPDnews headquarters. These officers died in the line of duty as early as 2011 for P.O. William Martin… and as late as 1869 for Ptl. John Branagan. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/lO2gJUiVI8 — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) November 29, 2017

Her mother passed away seven years ago.

“Now I can rest easy knowing my father has now been memorialized the way he should be,” she said.