NYPD Continues To Build Case Against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says it is building a case slowly but surely against Harvey Weinstein and its investigation is expanding by the day.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce calls the case an “international phenomenon.”

“I can tell you that we’ve liaisoned with the LA P.D. and the Metropolitan Police Service in London. So we have names, we’re talking back and forth,” he told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman. “There’s people coming forward in all three jurisdictions and probably some others after that, too.”

Boyce said the women have been sexually assaulted, harassed and suffered psychological damage.

“We have to move very cautiously with anybody who comes in, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Earlier this month, police turned over evidence to the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the case of actress Paz de la Huerta. But the work is not done.

“We have to go back all that time and put together timelines and find out exactly – you know phone records and things like that, business records all those things,” said Boyce. “It takes a long time to come in.”

Two senior law enforcement officials told Silverman the evidence has not yet been presented to a grand jury, but they expect it will be.