Puppies Stuck in Solid Tar Get New Lease On Life After Many Soapy Baths

1010 WINS– After a neighbor heard their frantic wailing, three tiny puppies were found hopelessly trapped in a pool of tar located in a back lot in India’s Rajasthan province. Completely engulfed by the sticky solution and unable to move, their cries for help were the only thing that saved them.
When the neighbors called Animal Aid Unlimited to try to free them, volunteers found the only way to free the puppies was to remove them from the hole– tar, rocks and all, in order to bring them back to the non-profit’s hospital to provide life-saving care.
Volunteers and staff spent hours carefully washing the tar off using warm water and soap and were finally able to free the animals. Luckily the trauma of the incident wasn’t critical to their health. The puppies now look like the adorable little nuggets they should.
The babies have since been reunited with their mother, who was also found by Animal Aid Unlimited.
Watch the full video below. (Warning: It may get dusty in here.)
Animal Aid is a vital rescue center, hospital, and sanctuary for injured and ill street animals in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India — rescuing thousands of hurt and sick animals each year and providing sanctuary to those who need life-long care.
-Joe Cingrana