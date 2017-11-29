Suspects Robbed, Beat Man In Harlem Subway Station, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for four suspects who allegedly eat and robbed a man in a Harlem subway station last week.

Around 3 a.m. this past Friday, the 26-year-old victim was in the 116th Street No. 2 and 3 train station, and one of the four suspects started talking to him before punching him to the face and knocking him to the floor, police said.

Once the man was on the floor, the suspects began punching and kicking him in the head and body, police said.

The suspects took the man’s coat, boots, necklace, cellphone and wallet, police said. They ran off in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a fractured nose, a swollen left eye, and a swollen left ear, police said. He was treated at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital.

The first suspect was described as a black male who was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black puffy coat, a blue sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

The second was a black male with a pony tail who was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, a light colored shirt, gray sweatpants and red sneakers.

The third was a black male who was last seen wearing a dark colored Du-rag, a dark colored puffy coat and dark colored pants.

The fourth was a black male who was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.