Police Arrest Suspect In Tampa Serial Killings

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have arrested a suspected serial killer in Tampa, Florida who claims to have ties to New York.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced at a news conference Tuesday that Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, would be charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Police detained Donaldson earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald’s restaurant after a coworker reported him to an officer inside.

“It’s a sad thing because we had this guy in your kitchen you know? And everybody was spooked by him because he was strange,” said McDonald’s employee Gale Rogers.

Tampa residents and police had been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was killed.

All of the October victims were either getting on or off a city bus, or were at a bus stop when they were shot, police said.

During the search for the suspect, heavily armed FBI agents knocked on doors looking for answers. Now, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says the exhaustive search has come to an end.

“Fifty-one days ago I said this was a struggle between good and evil,” he said Tuesday. “Well tonight, goodness has won.”

Donaldson may have lived in New York for five years from 2011 to 2016.

According to his social media, Donaldson, nicknamed Trai, is originally from Tampa but attended and may have worked at St. John’s University, playing on the men’s basketball team his sophomore year, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The NYPD says he was arrested in New York City in 2014, but the record of that arrest is sealed.

Donaldson’s Linkedin profile also claims he worked at the Mets stadium in 2016. CBS2 has reached out to the Mets organization but they have not confirmed that claim.

