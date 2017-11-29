Tyler F. Sick, Teacher From Tarrytown, Accused Of Sexual Contact With Minor

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher and coach who worked in New York City and Westchester County has been arrested and charged with illegal sexual contact with a minor, police said Wednesday.

Greenburgh police said Tyler F. Sick, 29, of Tarrytown, was arrested following an investigation that wrapped up Monday.

Police said there had been a complaint that Sick had been involved with illegal sexual contact with a minor, but provided no further details.

Sick worked as a New York City school teacher and as an assistant coach at Edgemont High School in Scarsdale, police said.

The Greenburgh police Special Victims Unit was assisted by the Westchester County District Attorney and Children’s Advocacy Center, and Village of Tarrytown police in the investigation.

Greenburgh police asked that any students that may have had inappropriate conduct with Sick contact Detective Nick Parikka of the Special Victims Unit at (914) 989-1736.

