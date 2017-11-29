Trump Touts Tax Plan, Makes Jab At Kim Jong Un, In Missouri Address

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump was on the road in a suburb of St. Louis Wednesday, promoting the Republican tax plan.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the President was promoting the tax plan. But he apparently could not stop from weighing in on the North Korea crisis.

The president apparently diverted from his tax script, to use his sarcastic nickname for President Kim Jong Un, and then some, once again.

“These massive tax cuts will be rocket fuel… little Rocket Man… rocket fuel for the American economy. He is a sick puppy,” Trump said.

The president’s comments come after North Korea fired another missile on Tuesday. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning,

“Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea,” “Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!”

The White House insisted that it will keep maximum pressure on the regime.

“We’re going to continue to do that in every way possible, both diplomatically, economically, and working with our partners and allies to do that — and ask them to step up and do more in this process as well,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

In Missouri, Trump also pressed his tax reform message, as the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on the GOP plan. At least nine GOP senators – Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), John McCain (R-Arizona), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Steve Daines (R-Montana) have expressed concerns about the bill for various reasons.

The reasons include repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate, taxes on small businesses, and deductions for property taxes.

Trump also ridiculed Democratic opposition, specifically from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York).

“You know, I keep hearing Schumer, ‘This is for the wealthy.’” Well, if it is, my friends don’t know about it. I have to explain why,” Trump said. “Now it is great for companies, because companies are going to bring back jobs.”

In the meantime, the White House responded Wednesday to criticism after Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by a member of a far-right British group.

One of the videos is titled “Muslim migrants beat up Dutch boy on crutches.” It is believed to be fake.

“Whether it’s a real video, the threat is real, and that is what the president is talking about. That is what the president is focused on, and is dealing with those real threats, and those are real no matter how you look at it,” Sanders said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement saying it was wrong to retweet those videos.