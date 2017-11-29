Breaking News: NBC Fires Matt Lauer After Accusation Of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior In The Workplace

WFAN Morning Show: McAdoo’s Incompetence, NHL Recap

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Chris Lopresti’s update on Wednesday morning was slanted heavily towards the Giants, more specifically their now-backup quarterback, Eli Manning.

C-Lo had plenty of reaction to the news of Manning’s benching, which ended the veteran quarterback’s consecutive start streak at 210 games.

Later, the topic switched to the other local teams, primarily the two New York City hockey clubs. The Rangers suffered a tough 5-4 loss to Florida at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, while the Islanders stayed red hot with a 5-2 win over Vancouver at Barclays Center.

