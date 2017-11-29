WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 29, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
With Phill Simms sitting in, Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on the Super Bowl MVP’s son, Chris, and some of the odd things that have come out of his mouth.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

We heard an awful lot about Eli Manning, Ben McAdoo and the highly dysfunctional Giants throughout the “hump day” show. Geno Smith was also a hot topic, after he was named the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Oakland.

Later, the topics included Boomer’s weight and Phil’s tidbits on Ben Roethlisberger. Plus, the guys took several phone calls.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

