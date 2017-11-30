11/30 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We have chilly start again, well it’s actually near our normal temp, but after a high temp in the 60s yesterday, it will feel even colder.
Skies are sunny through the mid afternoon, save a few passing clouds, and they really start to increase in number come late evening.
Expect rain overnight, but not much. Our most consistent models are shooting generally .25″ or less, with some communities getting nothing.
Temps are in the upper 40s today and drop back down into the 30s tonight. Have a great day!
-G