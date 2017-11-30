3 To See At ACC: Meet Penny, Tigra And Bugs!

New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Penny, Tigra and Bugs!

Penny (12364) With Penny around, “Who needs a stuffed toy animal or an aromatherapy pillow?” asks an ACC volunteer. “She hops on the bench, gives paw, shelters herself in your arms and gets hugged and kissed.” Meet this gentle, approximately six-year-old sweetheart at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Tigra (12658) Beautiful Tigra previously lived with several children, whom she loved to follow around. She also liked to be carried and petted, and previously lived with another cat, with whom she was relaxed, affectionate, and playful. Meet Tigra, who’s approximately four years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Bugs (7862) Bugs is a curious, playful bunny with great big ears! He seems to enjoy attention and would be suitable for a first-time rabbit person. Meet this approximately seven-month-old cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

December 2, 12- 4pm: Petco, 2350 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

December 3, 12-4pm: Petco Riverdale, 193 W 237th St, Bronx, NY 10463

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.