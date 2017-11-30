Best Places To Find The Flavors Of The Holiday Season In NY

If pumpkin spice is the flavor of autumn, then nutmeg and cinnamon are the flavors of winter and the holidays. From Midtown to Chelsea and Downtown, restaurants are serving special dishes and drinks using these two ingredients.



Mr. Cannon

206 Front St.

New York, NY 10038

www.southstreetseaport.com

One of New York’s hardest-to-find speakeasies offers a delicious fiery drink that is big enough for six people. Mr. Cannon, located by the South Street Seaport, brings the depths of the sea to the Front Street bar with The Octopunch. Served in an oversized silver octopus goblet, the cocktail is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, vodka, black walnut bitters, burnt cinnamon, Red Bull orange and almond syrup. To give the cocktail a smoky taste, the mixologist lights it on fire for the last step.

Becky’s Bites

122 East 7th St.

New York, NY 10009

212-420-9200

www.beckysbitesnyc.com

New Yorkers looking to satiate their sweet tooth cravings can head to Becky’s Bites. The East Village cream cheese spot uses cinnamon for their seasonal bites, including their Apple Pie Bites with cream cheese, apple sauce, and cinnamon atop a pie crust. Another bite size treat are the Pumpkin Pie Bites with pumpkin, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Mustang Harry’s

352 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10001

212-268-8930

www.mustangharrys.com

Despite the cold weather, the streets are getting a little warmer near the newly renovated Mustang Harry’s. The neighborhood gastropub transformed into a stunning new post-industrial dining spot and features new elevated American dishes on the menu. Whether you’re heading to Madison Square Garden or Penn Station, stop by and try one of Harry’s new seasonal libations, including the Winter Warmer Cocktail. The drink combines all the flavors of the season into one cup with spiced frothed milk, bourbon, vanilla bean, cinnamon and nutmeg. With one sip, your winter wonderland will get a little warmer.

The Lodge at Gallow Green

542 West 27th Street

New York, NY 10001

212-904-1880

www.mckittrickhotel.com

Tucked on the rooftop of The McKittrick Hotel, The Lodge at Gallow Green transports New Yorkers to a ski chalet in the mountains full of pine trees, fireplaces and rustic décor. While visitors warm up from the cold, they can try two seasonal libations full of cinnamon and nutmeg. Named after the popular show a few floors down, the Sleep No More is made with apple cider, Jack Daniels Rye, sherry, orange zest, nutmeg, spices and garnished with a cinnamon stick. Wine lovers can order the Smoking Bishop with red wine, ruby port, honey liqueur and spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg.

Plunge Rooftop Bar + Lounge

18 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10014

212-660-6736

www.plunge.nyc

New Yorkers can get ready to dive into creative apple ciders at Plunge Rooftop Bar + Lounge. Located atop the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, the lounge is offering an Apple Cider Bar throughout the holiday season. Tailor your own warm apple cider drink to your personal taste with nine different ingredients, including cinnamon sticks and nutmeg. As the sun sets, order a spiked version and gaze at the Hudson River.

Triscuit Crackers

www.triscuit.com

As the holidays approach, get the flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg at your own dinner table with limited edition Triscuit Nutmeg & Cinnamon flavor. The festive snack is packed with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar, which give a sweet taste compared to the traditional savory bites. These crackers can be paired with many seasonal bites, including sweet potato, apples and pecans. Restaurateur and Chef Marc Murphy created a holiday recipe using the limited edition crackers. The Pumpkin Pie with Triscuit Nutmeg and Cinnamon Crust takes around 60 minutes to make and the recipe is below:

Crust

1 1/2 cups Triscuit Nutmeg & Cinnamon Crackers, pulverized

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

Filling

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

12-ounce can pumpkin puree

12-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Steps For Crust

Preheat oven to 325°F.

In medium bowl, mix together pulverized Triscuit Nutmeg & Cinnamon Crackers, butter and sugar until well incorporated.

Transfer mixture to tart pan and press firmly and evenly against bottom of pan to form a crust.

Bake in oven for about 10 minutes or until light brown.

Set aside to cool on cooling rack.

Steps For Filling

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, mixing well.

Pour into prepared crust.

Bake in 325°F oven for 30 minutes, or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

Cool on wire rack and serve.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.