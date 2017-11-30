“Chewbacca” Becomes Police Department’s Newest Recruit In Latest ‘Star Wars’ Themed Training Video

Filed Under: Chewbacca, Movies, police, Police Department, Star Wars, Viral Video

1010 WINS– Either the officers at Dallas/Fort Worth Police Department arrested someone with a ton of authentic ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia, or someone’s been spending their paycheck wisely!

The officers at the FWPD have been posting videos on their YouTube channel showing the community work they take part in every day, mixed in with some fun videos showing they’re guilty of fooling around just like the rest of us.

It’s certainly a creative way to connect with the community and we applaud them for it.

Take a look at some of the fun they’ve been having below! The stormtrooper one had us rolling. Great job, FWPD!

-Joe Cingrana

