4.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Delaware, Felt In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck in Delaware Thursday afternoon, and there were reports that it was felt in New York City.

The epicenter of earthquake was 10 kilometers east northeast of Dover, Delaware, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude was revised from 4.4 to 5.1, and then back down to 4.4.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn explained the site of the earthquake was some distance away from the Ramapo fault line, which runs through north central New Jersey and westward through southern Pennsylvania. Small earthquakes in the 2.0-magnitude range strike in New Jersey regularly, but such a strong earthquake 75 miles from the fault line is rare, Quinn explained.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage after the jolt rattled the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast.

The Associated Press writes that downtown Dover was in a flurry as lawmakers and workers in the statehouse went outside to see what happened. Police and emergency officials did not have any immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On Twitter, several people reported feeling the earthquake in New York City. Reports came in from Brooklyn, Queens and the East Village, among other locations.

Uhhh am I going crazy or did New York just experience an Earthquake — King Boa (@NeuerBoateng) November 30, 2017

OK I'm sitting here in Queens NEW YORK and I thought I was having a stroke or like..dying…so am I or did anyone else in NYC feel that?? 😨 #earthquake — De'Adre Aziza (@DeadreAziza) November 30, 2017

was I supposed to feel the earthquake here in new york — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 30, 2017

When you come to Twitter to confirm that yes, your Brooklyn apartment was shaking due to an #earthquake. And it went all the way to Delaware — Ruth Gallogly (@RuthGallogly) November 30, 2017

Just felt my whole building shake in the East Village, NYC #earthquake #nyc — GM Kev (@GMKevv) November 30, 2017

Definitely felt the rumble from the earthquake in Delaware, my location is long island city in queens #Earthquake — David conte (@daveconte1971) November 30, 2017

Residents of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, reported feeling the quake, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“I live just a few miles south of Dover and my home rattled pretty good and I could hear the rumble as well,” said said Dover Police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, adding that everything seems to be running smoothly in Dover.

“My house shook for about seven seconds,” said Nancy Burkley, who felt the quake in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

The quake was also felt as far north as Boston.

The site where the earthquake struck is 50 miles from Philadelphia and Atlantic City, and 125 miles from New York City.