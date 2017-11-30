Family Dog Photobombs Holiday Photo Shoot With Hilarious Results

1010 WINS-We all have that one family member who loves to be the center of attention… but in this family’s case, it was their pet Weimaraner.
During a family holiday card photo shoot with wedding and family photographer Mari Trancoso, two-year-old Beatrice suddenly became the star of her family’s festivities by stealing the spotlight with some silly faces.
“I was just snapping a few pics for my Aunt’s holiday cards,” Trancoso tells 1010 WINS. “The dog was barking but I kept taking photos and I didn’t realize she made those faces while barking until I put them on the computer.”
Trancoso even created a dramatic video showing some of the best faces Beatrice made, close up!
We’re sure their holiday card will be the bark of the town!
-Joe Cingrana