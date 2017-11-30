‘Big Blue Shame On You’ Billboards Pop Up In New Jersey After Manning Benched

Filed Under: Local TV, New York Giants, Peter Haskell

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fans are sending a giant-sized message to the New York Giants.

Billboards have popped up along the side of three New Jersey highways reading “Big Blue shame on you,” in the team’s colors — blue and white.

The digital billboards went up on Route 46, Route 80 and the New Jersey Turnpike after Giants coach Ben McAdoo said two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will be benched this weekend. Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback instead for Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders.

Fan Brandon Mosley said he understands the frustration.

“That’s the franchise player, and you put your franchise player on the bench after a season that’s destroyed? He took you to Super Bowls,” Mosley told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

The billboard company reports the fan or fans who paid for the ads asked to remain anonymous.

