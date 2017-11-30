Guitars Played By Springsteen, Hendrix Set To Rock Guernsey’s Auction Block

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The auction block at Guernsey’s is getting ready to rock.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, instruments played by Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Garcia, Tom Petty and more will leave with the highest bidder this weekend.
“A very distinctive looking Guild electric guitar Jimi played in 1968 in Miami. They’re all covered in decals,” Guernsey’s president Arlan Ettinger said.
The Hendrix guitar is one of the iconic instruments hitting the auction block.
“We have the bass guitar played by Bruce Springsteen on his first album ‘Greetings From Asbury Park,” he said.
The Boss on bass? Who knew?
The guitars and other offerings will be available to those in person as well as online and phone bidders, Saturday, December 2.