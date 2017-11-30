Jay-Z Tells Interviewer He Cheated On Beyonce

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jay-Z said infidelity has played a role in his marriage to Beyonce, a confession made while giving an interview about dealing with racism, therapy and connecting with emotions.
“In my case, like it’s, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity…” said the Brooklyn-born rapper and business icon to the New York Times Style Magazine in an interview published online Wednesday.
“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen?” said Jay-Z. “You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect.”
The comments appears to confirm rumors which have circled since the leak of a security video appeared to show Beyonce’s sister, Solange, attacking Jay-Z in an elevator at the The Standard Hotel in New York City in 2013.
Lyrics on Beyonce’s sixth studio album “Lemonade” also fueled gossip, with such lines as “Looking at my watch you should have been home today. I regret the night I put that ring on” and “better call Becky with the good hair.”
This year, Jay-Z’s album “4:44” alluded to him being unfaithful in the lyrics “Look, I apologize/Often womanize/Took for my child to be born to see through a woman’s eyes.”
The couple wed in 2008 in a private ceremony after a years-long courtship. Their first child, daugher Blue Ivy Carter, was born in 2012. Twins Sir Carter and Rumi followed this summer.
Jay-Z is the top Grammy contender this year with eight nominations including album, song and record of the year.