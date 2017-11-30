CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Report: MRI Negative On Kristaps Porzingis’ Ankle

Filed Under: injuryreport, Kristaps Porzingis, Local TV, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whew!

MRI results for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis’ right ankle came back negative Thursday, ESPN reported. He is considered day to day.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian sprained the ankle when the Heat’s Justise Winslow stepped on his foot while they were chasing a loose ball during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden. Porzingis did not return to the contest, which the Knicks won, 115-86.

X-rays Wednesday night were also negative. An MRI was performed to determine if Porzingis suffered any ligament damage.

Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

As it turns out, the injury looked worse than it actually was.

“I knew it wasn’t broken,” Porzingis said after the game. “I’ve had fractures and things like that before. I know what that feels like. I knew bones were fine. It was just like a tendon situation, a sprained ankle.”

Added teammate Enes Kanter: “He’s a strong unicorn.”

In 19 games this season, Porzingis is averaging 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. With him leading the way, the Knicks are off to a surprising 11-10 start, tied with the Washington Wizards for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks don’t play again until Sunday, when they host the Orlando Magic.

