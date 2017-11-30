Report: MRI Negative On Kristaps Porzingis’ Ankle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whew!
MRI results for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis’ right ankle came back negative Thursday, ESPN reported. He is considered day to day.
The 7-foot-3 Latvian sprained the ankle when the Heat’s Justise Winslow stepped on his foot while they were chasing a loose ball during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden. Porzingis did not return to the contest, which the Knicks won, 115-86.
X-rays Wednesday night were also negative. An MRI was performed to determine if Porzingis suffered any ligament damage.
As it turns out, the injury looked worse than it actually was.
“I knew it wasn’t broken,” Porzingis said after the game. “I’ve had fractures and things like that before. I know what that feels like. I knew bones were fine. It was just like a tendon situation, a sprained ankle.”
Added teammate Enes Kanter: “He’s a strong unicorn.”
In 19 games this season, Porzingis is averaging 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. With him leading the way, the Knicks are off to a surprising 11-10 start, tied with the Washington Wizards for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks don’t play again until Sunday, when they host the Orlando Magic.