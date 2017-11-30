CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Parents Worry About Children’s Health As Crews Test Asbestos In City Playground

Filed Under: Asbestos, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Lower East Side, New York City Housing Authority, Seward Park Houses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Residents are raising health concerns after watching people wearing hazmat suits test for and remove asbestos from a playground on the Lower East Side.

Some told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they are gravely worried about their children’s health.

Signs warning of asbestos, a cancer and lung disease hazard, hang in the playground of the city-run Seward Park Houses on Broome Street.

“Concerning for parents that have children. I have grandkids that come and visit,” resident Elizabeth Muscarelli told Rozner.

But they’re not visiting now. The slides and swings are off-limits, because the building is being decontaminated.

Construction workers are re-pointing bricks, disturbing the toxic substance and sending it into the air. Inside white tents, workers remove their hazmat suits and there’s even a shower.

“If they’re going in there with the masks and the jumpsuits, why don’t we have masks and jumpsuits?” asked resident Sage Lambert. “I don’t think it’s fair.”

Resident Lilly Martinez: “Who’s coming out to check our air quality?”

Rozner: “Did you ask them if you’re safe here?”

Martinez: “Yeah, and there’s no answer.”

The New York City Housing Authority told CBS2 a third-party regularly tests the air quality and the results are within state limits. A spokesperson told Rozner the playground was picked for the decontamination tents because of a lack of outdoor space.

The union representative for the construction workers says the signs and red caution tape are a precaution.

“It doesn’t become airborne, it’s just a safety measure,” said Tim Sabovic, of Shop Steward Local 79.

Meanwhile, people who live there are taking their own safety measures by closing their windows.

Lambert said she babysits and is keeping her kids far away.

“I take them to the park down the block now. I have no choice,” she said.

Children should be able to use the playground by Saturday, but some residents say they’d rather play it safe than expose their kids to potential poison.

Before kids are allowed back, NYCHA says a contractor will wash down the playground and test the air quality.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch