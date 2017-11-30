Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Of Nurse In University Hospital Parking Lot

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rutgers Police announced they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a nurse in University Hospital’s parking lot.
The victim was walking to her car around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when a man approached her and tried to rob her, police said.
The victim, who is in her 60s, was stabbed in the abdomen.
She was able to stumble into the hospital’s emergency room, where she was rushed into surgery.
Police announced Wednesday that Brian K. Anglin, 56, of Rahway, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Anglin faces aggravated assault, robbery and weapons charges.
The victim is still undergoing treatment for her injuries.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)