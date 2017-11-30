‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 218, Alistair Overeem, Shana Dobson And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Outside the Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman return for a jam-packed week in the world of combat sports.

The guys preview UFC 218 with No. 1 heavyweight Alistair Overeem (at the 18:02 mark) and the “Ultimate Fighter 26” finale with UFC flyweight Shana Dobson (30:22). Also this week, making his return to the podcast and Madison Square Garden, Glory 48 kickboxing star Kevin VanNostrand (54:10) previews his main event title fight.

Over the course of his storied career, Overeem has reached the pinnacle of every fight promotion he’s entered except the UFC. Saturday night at UFC 218, the Dutch kickboxer looks to propel himself into another UFC title shot against the dangerous striker Francis Ngannou. The “Reem” talked about his career accomplishments, traveling across the globe and the UFC dipping into the Asian market.

After testing her medal in the most grueling tournament in sports (“The Ultimate Fighter 26″), Dobson joined the guys ahead of her UFC debut Friday. Dobson spoke freely about her experience on “TUF 26,” why losing can be a good thing and how she doesn’t run away from public perception when it comes to being an openly gay fighter.

Last but most certainly not least, VanNostrand stopped by the WFAN studios to mix it up with Pete and Ike before his title fight Friday on national TV. The last time MSG saw VanNostrand, he showcased his supreme striking skills, giving the locals two wonderful performances in a single night. The New York native was very candid with the fellas, shedding light on his journey to the top of the kickboxing world.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)