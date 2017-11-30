CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Parents, Teachers Say Pinelands School District Is Ignoring Asbestos Questions

Filed Under: Little Egg Harbor, Meg Baker, Pinelands

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Is the health of teachers and students at a New Jersey school at risk?

Complaints have gone unanswered and some parents in Little Egg Harbor say they are being stonewalled by the school district after the high school was deemed unsafe for classes.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Meg Baker joined teachers in demanding answers.

In early October when Pinelands Regional High School was still up and running, roof work continued despite questions about air quality.

Students and staff complained of a noxious smell that was making them sick.

Mel Reid is the president of the teachers’ association. He said the school was late in identifying the asbestos problem, and was told to stop work, especially since students and staff were inside.

“This revelation caused serious concern because roofing activity continues through September in disregard of this recommendation,” Reid said.

The latest testing done by the EPA shows asbestos not only inside the school, but outside on the school grounds.

The district told CBS2 at the time that the closure would be brief, but the doors have now been shut for more than a month. The high school and middle school have been running on split sessions.

“The half-day sessions, my son wants to go to college. This is hurting him, he’s a good student, but still frustrating for him,” Kenneth Persichetti said.

“It’s like four hours of school, and we basically do nothing,” Chris Benya said.

“We have a lot of work online, and it’s harder because we aren’t getting all the lessons,” Lex Kelley said.

CBS2’s Baker went to the district office on Thursday, and was told the superintendent was not in. Emails also went unanswered.

The state department of education said the high school is meeting the minimum hours of instruction time for a school day, which is four hours.

One father said the situation is drastically disrupting people’s lives, and wants the district to take responsibility.

“If they are not communicating with us and not communicating with their staff, who in god’s world are they communicating with?” Perischetti asked.

Parents want to know if their kids were harmed, and when the school will be back to normal.

The department of education said it also checked to make sure the district is working with project professionals to ensure the school meets all health and safety requirements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch