WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Talks Knicks’ Scare, Nets’ Win

Chris Lopresti did his best Thursday morning to present the latest from across the world of sports, but he couldn’t help but get dragged into the ongoing Eli Manning saga.

When the battle between Boomer and Jerry Recco did subside, C-Lo managed to discuss the Knicks and Nets, who both won Wednesday night.

The Knicks dismantled visiting Miami, 115-86, but did so mostly without star Kristaps Porzingis, who left the game early with an ankle injury. Porzingis did not return, but it turned out he wasn’t badly injured. In fact, the ankle sprain was considered minor and he could have come back into the game, but the Knicks didn’t need him.

As for the Nets, despite a slew of injuries to key players they keep being competitive. Their latest solid effort was a 109-104 victory at Dallas.