WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 30, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” provided us with a snap shot of how Al Dukes might react if confronted by a spider in his rental car.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Jerry Recco spent considerable time discussing the Eli Manning benching, but didn’t find themselves on the same side of the debate. They also got into the Knicks, who got a scare Wednesday night when star Kristaps Porzingis went down with an ankle injury less than three minutes into an eventual win over visiting Miami.
In addition, Boomer and Jerry talked some NFL, including Thursday night’s Redskins-Cowboys showdown to kick off Week 13.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!