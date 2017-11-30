A Yankees Trade For Stanton Wouldn’t Be Easy, But It’s Not Impossible

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees just might have the ammo needed to make a deal for Giancarlo Stanton, potentially creating a powerful outfield combo with Aaron Judge.

Stanton has 10 years and $295 million left on his contract with the Marlins, a monster-sized obstacle for any team wanting to trade for him. Meanwhile, the Yankees want to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold next season.

The Bronx Bombers have reportedly expressed interest in Stanton a couple of times, before the trade deadline in July and again earlier this month.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, also of FanRag Sports, notes the key to a potential Yankees-Marlins trade is whether New York can move some combination of Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and maybe Brett Gardner. Ellsbury is set to make $21.1 million in 2018, Headley will earn $13 million, and Gardner will collect $11 million.

The Marlins have been asking interested teams to pay all of Stanton’s contract and also part with some good prospects, but they are open to negotiating, Heyman reported. They’d also obviously prefer not to take on any big contracts. However, the Yankees, with baseball’s fourth-ranked farm system, have several enticing prospects, and Stanton’s no-trade clause could force the Marlins to bend on their current demands.

Heyman also noted that new Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter plucked Gary Denbo from the Yankees’ front office. Denbo oversaw the Yanks’ farm system and is intimately familiar with their prospects.

But would Stanton want to wear pinstripes?

There’s speculation that the reigning National League MVP would prefer to join his hometown Dodgers, but Los Angeles might have too many high-priced salaries to make the numbers work. The Giants and Cardinals have reportedly made trade offers for the slugger.

But Heyman wrote that it’s reasonable to think Stanton could be swayed to join a Yankees roster that is poised to contend for championships for at least the next several years. And if the Yankees land Japanese superstar Shohei Otani, it could give New York an extra edge in recruiting Stanton, Heyman added.

Stanton, 28, batted .281 last season and led the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBIs.