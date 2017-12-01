Breaking: Michael Flynn Expected To Plead Guilty To Lying To FBI  | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

12/1 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A cool breeze will blow this afternoon while a slightly cooler air mass slides in. But before colder temps return, we’ll manage to squeeze out another above normal day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Even better, the sun will be out all day long. Enjoy!

It turns calmer, but cold tonight under mainly clear skies. Expect temps to fall into the mid and upper 30s by daybreak; 20s are in reach across the suburbs.

Some high, thin clouds will swing through tomorrow, but overall, it’s a decent look day. It will be on the chilly side though with temps only climbing into the mid and upper 40s.

Then, sunshine prevails on Sunday with only slightly warmer temps expected — around 51° for a high.

 

