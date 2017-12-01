McAdoo Has No Regrets Over Manning Benching, Insists He And Mara Were On Same Page

Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty, Says Trump Transition Official Directed Him To Contact Russians  | Watch Live 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ben McAdoo insisted Friday that he and John Mara were on the same page with their plan for benching quarterback Eli Manning, even though the Giants’ coach and co-owner offered up different stories to the media this week.

What is clear is that Manning was offered the opportunity to continue to start games, extending what is currently a 210-game streak. But Manning declined, saying he didn’t want to start a game he couldn’t finish and didn’t want to tarnish the second-longest streak of consecutive starts in NFL history.

What isn’t clear is how long Manning was told he might play.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and coach Ben McAdoo wait for the review on a touchdown scored against the Eagles on Sept. 24, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, McAdoo indicated his proposal was to make a switch at halftime to Geno Smith — or perhaps in future games to Davis Webb.

Mara, however, told reporters a day later he was under the impression that if the Giants were winning and Manning was playing well, he’d remain in the games. The owner said he was surprised the two-time Super Bowl MVP rejected the idea presented to him.

“We were on the same page with how it was going to be handled,” Mara said Friday.

When one reporter said it didn’t seem like his story matched Mara’s, the coach simply reiterated: “We were on the same page.”

McAdoo said he hasn’t not spoken to Mara in recent days.

The Giants coach also said he is not second-guessing the way the matter was handled, even though there has been a backlash from fans in support of the franchise’s all-time leading passer.

“I was honest. I was upfront with Eli,” McAdoo said. “And I didn’t have any regrets with the way it was handled.”

Smith will start under center when the Giants (2-9) visit the Oakland Raiders (5-6) on Sunday.

McAdoo wouldn’t say if he will activate two or three quarterbacks for the game. He said earlier this week he also plans to play Webb, the Giants’ third-round draft pick in April, before the end of the season.

