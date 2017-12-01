December Best Buys: Electronics, Tools, Board Games And More

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you weren’t one of the many shoppers gobbling up serious savings during the Thanksgiving holiday, don’t worry. There are still plenty of deals in December.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge from SlickDeals.net says if you haven’t cashed in, there’s still time.

“You would think that once Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done, you may have missed out,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “But we typically see those sales continue.”

Percentages off may vary, but rest assured you’ll see sales on TVs, tablets and electronics. Off-brand manufacturers are offering deep discounts in order to compete against top brands.

“We saw 4k TVs at Target and Best Buy under $350 and these TVs were on the larger side, 44 inches and higher,” said Bodge.

And TV sales typically last until the Super Bowl.

December is also a good time to buy for the handy person in your life. Tool sets see their lowest prices this month along with certain gifts for kids.

“A lot of board games in the $11 range and Lego sets from Target in the Star Wars category,” said Bodge.

Take advantage of winter apparel sales leading up to the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays, but if you miss out, don’t worry.

“Nordstrom also has its half annual sale at the end of December going into January, so after the holiday if you still have the shopping bug, you’ll find sales here and at other retailers looking to clear shelves for spring merchandise, if you can believe it.”

But if you’re shopping for a little extra sparkle this holiday season, expect to pay top dollar.

“If you’re looking to give someone jewelry in December, the timing isn’t great in terms of sales,” Bodge said. “We see the better sales closer to Valentine’s Day.”

And if you get the bug to get in shape before the holidays, gyms offer sales in the new year.