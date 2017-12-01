CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Domino’s Baby Registry Is the Cheesiest Thing a Mom-To-Be Can Hope For

1010 WINS– The perfect cheesy gift for new parents has arrived…but it isn’t delivered by the stork, it’s coming from Domino’s.

The popular pizza chain announced that they now have a baby registry. Yes, you read that right, a baby registry.

dominos thumb Dominos Baby Registry Is the Cheesiest Thing a Mom To Be Can Hope For

(Via Domino’s)

Parents can now register for pizza orders called ‘Sleeping Through the Night,’ ‘Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out,’ and ‘Hormonal and Hangry’ as well as adorable onesies with phrases like ‘oven baked’ and ‘home slice,’ pizza pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, coffee mugs and more – and they didn’t forget the pizza party invitations either!

In addition, each gift includes a Domino’s eGift card.

Parents To Name First-Born Daughter “Olivia Garton” After Their Favorite Chain Restaurant

By the way, this isn’t Domino’s first foray into the registry business. The company launched a wedding registry “for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats” back in February.

These are certainly the must-have services for only the truest pizza-lovers. Hangry couples and parents everywhere, rejoice!

-Joe Cingrana

