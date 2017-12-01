Domino’s Baby Registry Is the Cheesiest Thing a Mom-To-Be Can Hope For

1010 WINS– The perfect cheesy gift for new parents has arrived…but it isn’t delivered by the stork, it’s coming from Domino’s.
The popular pizza chain announced that they now have a baby registry. Yes, you read that right, a baby registry.
Parents can now register for pizza orders called ‘Sleeping Through the Night,’ ‘Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out,’ and ‘Hormonal and Hangry’ as well as adorable onesies with phrases like ‘oven baked’ and ‘home slice,’ pizza pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, coffee mugs and more – and they didn’t forget the pizza party invitations either!
In addition, each gift includes a Domino’s eGift card.
By the way, this isn’t Domino’s first foray into the registry business. The company launched a wedding registry “for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats” back in February.
These are certainly the must-have services for only the truest pizza-lovers. Hangry couples and parents everywhere, rejoice!
-Joe Cingrana