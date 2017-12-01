German Shepherd Stuck In Puppy Mill for 10 Years Gets New Forever Home and Lots Of Love

1010 WINS-Victoria is a 10-year-old German Shepherd who was used for breeding at a puppy mill located on a farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania her entire life. No longer able to produce puppies and suffering from degenerating hips, the farmer called the kind-hearted volunteers at Finding Shelter Animal Rescue to pick her up.
Victoria’s story gets a little more heartbreaking — a littermate bit her in the left eye when she was just a puppy and never received medical care — she has since been blind in that eye.
But a happy ending is in sight!
As Victoria was being picked up by Finding Shelter’s president, Grace Kelly Herbert, she found that the dog wouldn’t allow volunteers to touch her. Frightened and growling, Victoria was taken directly to the vet where she was treated for fleas and given vaccines. Since there is no cure for Victoria’s degenerative myelopathy which affects her hind legs, she is considered a hospice case and was only given another six months to a year to live.
In the meantime, Victoria has found a forever foster home with Finding Shelter co-founders Grace Kelly and Steve Herbert who have been giving her the much-needed love and affection she’s been missing her entire life.
In the video below shared by the rescue staff, Victoria can be seen playing with a chew toy in the couple’s yard for the very first time.
To donate towards Victoria’s care, please donate HERE. Keep up with the wonderful work Finding Shelter is doing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and their official website.
-Joe Cingrana