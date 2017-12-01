Police: Thieves Steal Suitcase Full Of Pricey Gems From Long Island Jeweler

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two suspects after police said a Long Island jeweler had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from him.
The victim was robbed while returning to his Lawrence home with a suitcase filled with $380,000 worth of gems after visiting numerous jewelry stores in the five boroughs.
Police said he was walking up to his front door when two suspects pulled the bag from his hand and took off.
The suspects fled west on Marbridge Road towards Meadow Lane, where police said they hopped into a minivan.
The 51-year old-victim jumped into his car and tried to follow them without any luck.
Police said the victim was unable to further describe the subjects.
Detectives request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.