Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Set To Plead Guilty To Lying To FBI

NEW YORK (CBSNEwYork/AP) — Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is charged with making false statements to the FBI in connection with the Russia probe.

Flynn is expected to plead guilty to the perjury charge during a plea hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office announced.

EXTRA: Read The Complaint (pdf)

The hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse. Flynn is accused of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration.

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24. Prosecutors said Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

Last week Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, called Donald Trump lawyer John Dowd to inform him they could no longer communicate about Flynn, at the time thought to be a possible sign that Flynn is ready to cooperate with the investigation.

Flynn resigned in February after acknowledging secret talks with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Trump’s legal team has been expecting this development for weeks. They have been awaiting either an indictment of Flynn or his son, or a plea deal involving one of both.

Flynn had a security clearance during Mr. Trump’s campaign and the subsequent transition to the White House as a result of his service as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Former President Obama fired Flynn from that position in 2014, but he retained the clearance.

