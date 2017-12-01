CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Study: NYC Rats Have Evolved Into ‘Uptown,’ ‘Downtown’ Breeds

Filed Under: Local TV, rats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York is a city of diverse humans, and a Fordham University grad student team has discovered it may be a city of diverse rats as well.

A study by five researchers found Manhattan’s “uptown” and “downtown” rats are genetically different, as are “West Village” versus “East Village” rats.

A sampling of 262 Rattus norvegicus — or brown rat, to laymen — were used to find out where the original rats of New York City first came from and how various neighborhood’s rat populations were related to each other over time.

“Across Manhattan, rats exhibited a homogeneous population origin from rats that likely invaded from Great Britain,” the researchers said.

Since the move over from Europe, colonies of rats became more tightly clustered to groups staying within a few blocks of a common nest or area.

In addition to trapping and measuring the genetic profile of rats, the team also used a crowdsourced online “rat map” showing a concentration of rats below 34th Street and another group on the Upper West Side north into Washington Heights.

Between the two groups, Midtown appears to have less to offer rat colonies as bases of residence.

In the city’s most recent attempt to win the war against the furry vermin, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced in July a $32 million plan to reduce the rat population by 70 percent. Since then in Manhattan, parents have complained that rats have taken over parks in the Upper West Side, with some residents saying the animals have attempted to jump into their children’s strollers.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Julio Pezuka says:
    December 1, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Upststate New York is being overrun by Tri-State Rats. They ruined their living environment by voting, and migrated to a better place and will still vote the same and in a matter of time will ruin their new environment..

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Orange Mango says:
    December 1, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Rats R people too !

    Reply | Report comment
  3. ChicagoThunder1 (@ChicagoThunder1) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    So are we going to start seeing little rat baseball hats identifing with areas like Chicago?

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Michael Paul Anderson says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Comrade Commissar Di Blasio is the king of the rats.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Zardoz Wiz says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    time for the commission for rat equality to start laying out fines

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Clay L. Herbert says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Sounds reasonable. Uptown Dims and downtown Dims…er Rats!

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Jeffrey Shultz (@jnsesq) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    The uptown ones speak English?

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Joe Pace says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    The biggest rat has just been reelected mayor.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. amitore locato (@amitorelocato) says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Diversity among humans and rats in NYC. is not unusual.They complement each other.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Hamish Morgenstern says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    #RLM (Rat Lives Matter)

    Reply | Report comment

