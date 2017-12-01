CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: Playoff Hero Aaron Boone Tapped To Manage The Yankees | Listen: WFAN

Special Dogs Help NJ Cops Sniff Out Dozens Of Alleged Sexual Predators

Filed Under: Chris Porrino, Local TV, Operation Safety Net

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — They’ve got a nose for crime.

An electronics-sniffing dogs were used to track down evidence during a nine-month long investigation child porn and predators, authorities in New Jersey said.

The probe dubbed Operation Safety Net yielded 79 arrests. New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino says the suspects were lurking in the shadows.

“One individual who was in the IT business, we’ve confirmed has 138,000 alleged images and files of child pornography,” he said.

Other suspects include a Trenton cop, a youth minister, and a swimming coach.

“And we go after them as quickly as possible to get them off the streets, so they cannot continue to victimize kids,” Porrino said.

The suspects range in age from 14 to 75, and include two men who contacted undercover detectives to transport young girls across state lines for sex.

