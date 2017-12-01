Special Dogs Help NJ Cops Sniff Out Dozens Of Alleged Sexual Predators

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — They’ve got a nose for crime.
An electronics-sniffing dogs were used to track down evidence during a nine-month long investigation child porn and predators, authorities in New Jersey said.
The probe dubbed Operation Safety Net yielded 79 arrests. New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino says the suspects were lurking in the shadows.
“One individual who was in the IT business, we’ve confirmed has 138,000 alleged images and files of child pornography,” he said.
Other suspects include a Trenton cop, a youth minister, and a swimming coach.
“And we go after them as quickly as possible to get them off the streets, so they cannot continue to victimize kids,” Porrino said.
The suspects range in age from 14 to 75, and include two men who contacted undercover detectives to transport young girls across state lines for sex.