U.S. Postal Service Kicks Off 105th Annual ‘Operation Santa’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United States Postal Service is kicking off it’s 105th annual “Operation Santa” event, and they’re looking for some elves to help make children’s holiday wishes come true.

They’re asking the public to adopt a letter written to Santa that’s sent to the James A. Farley Post Office on 34th Street.

This year, the Postal Service is encouraging children from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to address requests care of the North Pole.

“I hope we get thousands. I hope we really get thousands so that all of New York can come to the Main Post Office here on 34th street, pick one up and help us out and get them answered,” said actor Michael Munoz, who came up with the idea to reach out to the hurricane-devastated islands.

Volunteer Maggie Jacobson stopped by the post office on Friday and started digging through letters.

“I am a New Yorker and the day to day gets to me all the time and I am always very upset. But I am here to try and muster up some Christmas spirit by answering some of these letters and making a child’s dream come true,” Jacobson said.

“The things that families ask for — clothes, and socks to keep warm in the winter — it just kind of makes you feel nice to be able to give back,” said Kimberly, who comes in from Long Island. This is her fourth year participating.

If you can’t make it to the post office, don’t fear.

“For the first time ever, letters to Santa can be researched, read and adopted online by those only in the New York City area,” postal manager Lorraine Castellano said.

It’s a pilot program that they hope makes it easier to select a letter and respond.

To adopt a letter, visit DeliverCheer.com.

