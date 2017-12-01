German Police Destroy Package Containing Nails, Powder, Firecracker Found At Christmas Market

BERLIN (CBSNewYork) – Authorities destroyed a suspicious package at a popular Christmas market in Potsdam, Germany Friday.
The package contained nails, powder and a firecracker, but it’s not clear if it was a functioning explosive device.
There were no injuries in the controlled detonation of the package.
Police were notified about the package after it was delivered to a pharmacy on the same street as the market at around 2:30 p.m.
Wires and other items inside the package caused authorities to order an evacuation.
Police described the contents of the package as a “cylindrical object with cables, batteries and nails,” but no triggering device.
Last December, a Tunisian man carried out a truck attack on a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police near Milan after an international manhunt.