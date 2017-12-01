German Police Destroy Package Containing Nails, Powder, Firecracker Found At Christmas Market

Police and police vans stand in a closed-off area at a Christmas market close to where an explosive device was found earlier in the day on December 1, 2017 in Potsdam, Germany. (credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BERLIN (CBSNewYork) – Authorities destroyed a suspicious package at a popular Christmas market in Potsdam, Germany Friday.

The package contained nails, powder and a firecracker, but it’s not clear if it was a functioning explosive device.

There were no injuries in the controlled detonation of the package.

Police were notified about the package after it was delivered to a pharmacy on the same street as the market at around 2:30 p.m.

Wires and other items inside the package caused authorities to order an evacuation.

Police described the contents of the package as a “cylindrical object with cables, batteries and nails,” but no triggering device.

Last December, a Tunisian man carried out a truck attack on a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police near Milan after an international manhunt.

