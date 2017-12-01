Family Of Queens Model Murdered In Jamaica Headed To Island To Bring Body Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The parents of an aspiring Queens model murdered in Jamaica are expected to fly to the island Friday to meet with police and retrieve her body as they desperately search for answers about her death.

Andrea Gibbon believes her daughter, 26-year-old Desiree Gibbon, was betrayed by someone she considered a friend.

“My belief is that it was a cold, calculated planned out murder,” Andrea Gibbon said. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It somebody she knew and it’s somebody she trusted.”

26 yeAr old Desiree Gibbon murdered in Jamaica. Her family is flying there today to bring her body back to Queens. #1010wins. pic.twitter.com/ZqVNTMrIvu — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) December 1, 2017

Desiree Gibbon was staying at a resort owed by her family in Montego Bay and was last seen on Thanksgiving. The aspiring model and film maker was discovered Saturday four miles away by police, her throat slashed.

“In a bush in the country where she would never have traveled, not ever,” her mother said. “It was an isolated desolate area, nothing there.”

Her stay was supposed to be for one month, a chance to travel, visit family and get a job that would help pay for film school, the next step in fulfilling her dream of becoming a documentarian.

“She wanted to know the people to know the culture, not the tourist spots,” her mother said. “She always said she wanted to be like Anthony Bourdain.”

As her murder investigation is underway, her family in Queens is planning to bring her back to New York.

“I need her home,” Andrea Gibbon said. “I need to lay her to rest and I need her here.”

The family is now working to expedite the process to get a death certificate and bring their daughter back home, creating a GoFund me page to help pay for funeral costs.

Desiree Gibbon’s mother says she left the resort without a purse, money or identification.

Jamaican investigators have not released much information, but the family is hoping for more answers once they fly to the island.